Alleged driver’s licence forger granted $200,000 bail
Shaquan Caesar

MAGISTRATE Leron Daly, on Friday, released a 20-year-old man on $200,000 bail after he denied forging a driver’s licence and uttering it to a traffic rank when he was stopped for a traffic violation.

Shaquan Caesar was arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for one count of forgery and one count of uttering a forged document.

Particulars of the first charge alleged that Caesar, on January 25, 2022, at Brickdam Public Road, with intent to defraud, forged a driver’s licence in the name of Anthony Jacobs.

The second charge alleged that on the same date and location, Caesar uttered the forged document to Police Constable Collins.

Magistrate Daly released Caesar on $100,000 bail for each count and adjourned the matter until March 4, 2022.

The Guyana Chronicle was made to understand that on the day in question, traffic officer Collins stopped Caesar after he observed him driving a passenger minibus out of his route in the Brickdam area.

The officer requested his driver’s licence and later ordered Caesar to visit the police station. While at the police station, a further examination was done and it was discovered that the document did not have Cesar’s name but had his photograph attached.

The information on the licence belonged to one Anthony Jacobs. Caesar, under caution, reportedly told the police that he paid an individual at the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to have his photograph placed on the driver’s licence card with the information.

Staff Reporter

