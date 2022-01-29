Quartet charged for throwing corrosive liquid on an ex-friend remanded

MAGISTRATE Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, on Friday, remanded four women to prison for allegedly attempting to murder their former best friend by dosing her with a corrosive liquid.

Jennifer Validen, a 28-year-old mother of three of Albouystown; Alana Holder, a 28-year-old mother of three of East La Penitence; Gailann Marks, a 21-year-old mother of two of West Ruimveldt and Latifah DaCosta, a 26-year-old mother of one of Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara, were arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The women were not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on January 21, 2022, at Princess Street, Georgetown, they caused grievous bodily harm to Renesha Maxwell with intent to commit murder.

According to the court prosecutor, the four women and Maxwell were once best friends. At time of the incident they were not on speaking terms due to a misunderstanding.

On the day in question, while the victim was at Leopold Street, Georgetown, the four women approached Maxwell and threw a liquid substance on her. This caused the woman to enter a taxi and leave the location.

The quartet later gave chase in a motor car. The taxi Maxwell was in was forced to stop after the motor car blocked its path and the four defendants exited.

It is alleged that Validen threw a liquid substance on Maxwell which caused a burning sensation about her body.

Maxwell was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she is still being treated.

The prosecutor objected to the defendents being released on bail given that the victim is still hospitalised with severe burns.

The magistrate in taking note of the prosecutor’s objection, remanded the women to prison until February 25, 2022.