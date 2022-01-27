Budget 2022 includes $76.7B for roads and bridges

IN keeping with its plans to develop and upgrade the infrastructure across the country, the government has allocated some $76.7 billion for roads and bridges under the Ministry of Public Works in the 2022 budget.

This allocation, according to Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, will play a pivotal role in government’s plans to modernise the infrastructure and provide a more accessible commute to and from communities.

Of the $76.7 billion, $49.2 billion will be spent on roads, while the remaining $27.5 billion will go towards bridges.

This year’s allocation for roads and bridges is a $55.6 billion increase over what was set aside and approved in 2021.

Among the major works expected to be undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works this year, is the construction of the new, fixed four-lane high span Demerara River Bridge at a cost of $21.1 billion.

Minister Singh disclosed that some $946 million has been budgeted for the rehabilitation and maintenance of the existing floating bridge.

He noted that significant monies were budgeted for bridges in hinterland communities including $4.1 billion for the re-construction of several bridges along the Kurupukari to Lethem corridor that will support the phased construction of the Linden-Lethem highway.

Further, to address the critical needs of bridges across the country, another $173.9 million has been budgeted for the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of bridges in areas such as Garden of Eden, Chateau Margot, Beterverwagting and Cemetery Road.

ROADS

Meanwhile, with regard to road works, the $49.2 billion that has been allocated will cover the $8.3 billion rehabilitation of the Corentyne Main Road from Palmyra to Crabwood Creek; the $6 billion construction of the Linden-Mabura Hill Road; $3.4 billion for hinterland roads; $2.6 billion for the rehabilitation of the entire Soesdyke-Linden Highway; $2.3 billion for the East Bank-East Coast Demerara Road linkage between Ogle and Eccles and $1.1 billion to complete the Sheriff Street – Mandela Road Network and Expansion Project.

Additionally, some $15.2 billion will go towards the construction and rehabilitation of additional urban and community roads.

Further, works will also commence to widen and pave the East Bank Highway from Grove to Timehri for which $2.1 billion has been allocated.

Dr. Singh noted that another extremely important intervention included in Budget 2022 is an allocation of $3.3 billion to finance improvement and enhancement of the aesthetics of the environment across the coastland, with a particular focus on the capital city.

“It would be recalled that His Excellency, the President, spearheaded the launching of a major cleanup campaign in Georgetown just over a week ago. This programme will see a number of restoration projects and programmes being undertaken,” he stated.