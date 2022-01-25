News Archives
Mason remanded for alleged possession of illegal gun, ‘ammo’
Eustace Thomas
A 50-year-old mason, on Monday, appeared before City Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus charged with the illegal possession of a firearm and matching ammunition.

Eustace Thomas of Genip Lane, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on two firearm-related charges.

He denied that, on January 21, at his home, he had one .38 Taurus revolver along with five matching rounds in his possession when he was not the holder of a firearm licence.

Based on the seriousness and nature of the case, the magistrate remanded Thomas to prison until February 21, 2022.

The Guyana Chronicle was made to understand that, on the day in question, acting on a ‘tip-off’, police ranks went to the location mentioned and conducted a search operation during which the loaded Taurus revolver was found in a hammock inside the house.

Thomas was arrested and taken to the East La Penitence Police Station, where he was later charged.

