Corentyne businesswoman robbed by lone bandit 

A LONE bandit managed to escape with $18.5M in cash during a daring robbery in front of a commercial bank at Rose Hall Town on Monday.

According to reports, Nalini Mangali, 43, of 30 B Albion Front and of Permaul’s Trading and Distribution, was about to make a deposit when she was confronted by a male who was dressed in a blue shirt, dark pants, a cap and armed with a gun.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that Mangali and an employee left their place of business at Albion and proceeded to the bank in a motor vehicle.

As they arrived and Mangali exited the vehicle, the perpetrator pushed the employee who was sitting in the rear passenger seat to ground and grabbed the bag containing the cash.

The robber then quickly made his escape on foot and subsequently joined an accomplice who was waiting on a motorcycle, as they made their escape through the busy town.

Meanwhile, this is the third incident in which the business was robbed of millions of dollars. In 2014, the owner of the business was about to make a deposit at the bank when he was robbed of $10M in cash, while in 2016, he was also robbed of $2M.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing.