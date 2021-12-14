$21B in supplementary funds being sought

— — for clearance of arrears to GPL, stipend for trainee teachers, cash grant for students, among others

THE government has approached the National Assembly for supplementary financing of $21.4 billion to cater for critical development works and the social welfare of Guyanese.

A request for $21,477,833,982, to cover current and capital expenditures was submitted to the National Assembly by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, on Monday.

Based on a breakdown of the Schedule of Supplementary Provision, $7,955,992,228 forms part of the current estimates, while $13,521,841,754 is being sought for capital works.

A further analysis of the schedule shows that the Ministry of Finance is seeking $4 billion to offset arears to the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL).

This is expected to serve as a timely boost for the utility company, since it was reported recently that GPL in on course to recording a deficit of about $2.6 billion by the end of this year.

Another critical intervention, which the supplementary funds will cater for, is the payment of stipends to learners of the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE). To execute this initiative, the Ministry of Education will need $100.4 million in additional funds.

On the capital side, the Ministry of Agriculture has requested $775 million to make urgent purchases of equipment for drainage and irrigation interventions countrywide.

President Dr Irfaan Ali, on Saturday, activated a ‘Cabinet Level Taskforce’ to respond to issues brought on by the ongoing rainy season, especially potential floods.

According to a statement issued by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the taskforce will be led by Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, who, along with his team will work in tandem with all local authorities to ensure that all response and mitigative systems are in place and are functional.

“These systems will include, but are not limited to, all working sluices, kokers, and drainage systems,” the CDC statement said.

In addition to requesting funds to support the ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of inclement weather, there are also plans to enhance the level of security across the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs is seeking $225 million to purchase double-cab pickups for the Guyana Police Force (GPF). Those resources, according to the schedule, will enhance the GPF’s vehicle fleet.

FIGHT AGAINST CRIME

In September, the GPF received over 50 pickup vehicles, which have since been deployed across the country to contribute to the fight against crime.

Also, in the area of security, Dr Singh presented a Schedule of Contingency Fund advances, which shows that $60.1 million was utilised for the procurement of eight containerised offices, and the construction of two entry bridges and gates at the Brickdam Police Station.

This followed a devastating fire at the station on October 2, 2021. The fire, which started in the Fraud Department, destroyed more than 80 per cent of the structures, including the Property Room, Enquiries Office, Traffic Department and Officers’ Mess Hall.

In addition to this critical intervention, there were also advances to cater for the provision of cash grants to learners from private schools. Through this initiative, which cost more than $3 billion, some 17,000 learners in the private school system benefited from the $15,000 “Because We Care” cash grant and the $4,000 uniform grant.

Those advances, along with other expenditures, totalled more $5,112,355,210, with $5,052,175,210 being used for current expenditures and $60,180,000 for capital works between July and December.

In February, the National Assembly had passed the government’s $383.1 billion budget, which had set out a plan for recovery, outlined policies to catalyse rapid economic growth in the near and medium term, and laid the foundation needed to ensure that growth is not transitory, but sustainable for the longer-term.

Budget 2021, the country’s largest budget, was the first full-year budget presented by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration since being elected to office in August 2020.

It came after the emergency budget of 2020, which was prepared under a compressed schedule, and arrived in the National Assembly well into the second half of the fiscal year, as a result of the protracted March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The overarching aim of Budget 2021 was to initiate investments in catalytic and transformative infrastructure, including energy infrastructure to ensure adequate supply at a competitive cost, and transport infrastructure to improve international connectivity, and unleash domestic production and productivity.