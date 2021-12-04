Several small businesses turn out at IDPADA-G one-day exhibition

TWENTY six small businesses owned by Afro-Guyanese were given an opportunity to showcase their products and services at “Ujamaa,” a one-day sale and exhibition organised by the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly Guyana (IDPADA-G) at the Square of the Revolution.

The businesses on display ranged from agro-processors, florists and plants to catering, paintings, craft and home decor. With a number of persons passing through to purchase items or browse, the businesses were able to capitalise on gaining new customers and selling some of the items.

One of the booths on display belonged to 25-year-old Beanka McLod, owner of Cake Bliss, which supplies cakes and cupcakes for various events.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, McLod explained that after running a seasonal business that supplied cakes at Christmas time, eight months ago she decided to make the business official, turn it into a full-time one and now maks cakes for all occasions throughout the year.

Given that the business is still a young one, she is grateful for opportunities such as the exhibition at which she can showcase her skills and gain customers as she looks forward to seeing her business expand.

“Cake Bliss has only been in operation for eight months now, but we look forward to a bright future. We came out here today so that we can have a feel of the outdoors and can promote our business. We don’t want to be a small business all the time, we hope to grow into a big business so we are out here to promote it, and we are grateful for the opportunity this provides,” McLod commented.

Next to McLod’s booth was “Thee Wreath Boutique”, another small business owned by a young entrepreneur, 26-year-old Sherry Butters.

Providing a wide range of craft items and gift packages, Butters explained that she has always been a creative person and got the idea to start her business after she would continuously be approached by persons who liked items that she made for herself and would request her to make items for them.

Her products included Christmas wreaths and hygiene product packages, and hand-made craft.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, IDPADA-G Community Development Officer Elsie Harry said the organisation was encouraged by the response that it has seen at the exhibition and hopes to organise future such events to help businesses gain some attention.

“We had chosen to do this because we have recognised that a lot of small businesses have suffered during the pandemic in particular and also some persons even started their businesses during the pandemic to secure another source of income. So it’s all about giving them a platform to showcase their products, put it on display. We wanted to provide some additional coverage for them as well as bring them all in one place to a central location where people can come and support them,” she noted.

She said the name of the event is actually linked to the African celebration of Kwanzaa, so it doubles as an opportunity to also celebrate African culture.

“Ujamaa is the fourth principle of Kwanzaa. It means cooperative economics, so what we are promoting is building our businesses, building our stores and profiting from them collectively. So we’ve provided a platform for African Guyanese businesses to showcase their products and hopefully secure sales, and long-term customers for their businesses,” she pointed out.