Public support needed for teen with lupus, kidney failure

WITH the support of her single-parent mother, sixteen-year-old Adaicia Semple is fighting lupus, an autoimmune disease which forces her body to fight itself. Everything aside, this glowing teen has plans for her life but needs support to offset major medical costs.

Lupus is a disease that occurs when your body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and organs (autoimmune disease). Inflammation caused by lupus can affect many different body systems — including your joints, skin, kidneys and other vital organs.

During a recent sit-down interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Adaicia shared how her life was turned upside down after her diagnosis last September.

“Before I was diagnosed with lupus, I was an athlete and I also loved to dance for church. I was also in a programme at school, the cadet programme. I love to watch TV (television) but ever since I was diagnosed with kidney failure, I don’t watch a lot of TV anymore because I does get a steady headache.”

Four months ago, doctors discovered both of her kidneys had failed and she was placed on dialysis.

The teen noted that the support and prayers from her friends, coupled with the support of her mother and other family members have gotten her through the tough times.

Despite her illness, Adaicia has managed to keep an ‘upbeat’ spirit and is optimistic about her full recovery.

The young woman said she hopes to one day pursue studies in criminal law, an interest she attributed to the likeness she has for solving puzzles and mysteries.

Once recovered, Adaicia hopes to complete her secondary education at the Berbice High School where she is currently a fourth form student and to further her studies at President’s College and the University of Guyana.

“I would like to become a lawyer. I would like to study criminal law, “ she said adding that her mind is set on attending President’s College as law is offered at the Sixth Form level.

Meanwhile, the teen’s teary-eyed mother, Ulex Semple, told the Guyana Chronicle that it pains her greatly to see her daughter suffering from such agonizing pain.

The woman described her daughter as a humble and bright child, who always completes a task given to her.

Ulex stated that before her kidney failure diagnosis, Adaicia was doing well and preparing to return to school.

“I went out and I passed the school and I saw kids them going to school and she is not, it really hurts, “she added.

The teen’s father will be donating one of his kidneys, but the family needs financial assistance to offset the cost of a cross-match test before the surgery can be done.

The test will cost over $US3,000 and will have to be done in Miami, Florida.

Additionally, the family is looking for assistance to offset the cost of dialysis treatment until the surgery is performed. The teen currently requires dialysis three times a week and each session costs $12,000.

Persons who wish to assist Adaicia can contact her mother on 6698529 or 6742453.