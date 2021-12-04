Jaxx International Grill opens ‘Jaxx on the Patio’ 

JAXX International Grill located at Movietowne has expanded with the opening of its “Jaxx on the Patio”, a new section to the facility that will now cater for outdoor dining and live entertainment.

The new facility was launched on Friday before a small audience and has already begun to receive rave reviews from persons who have taken in the experience.

“It’s really good, the breeze, the music, the whole atmosphere has been really good. I am a regular customer at Jaxx, and it’s great to see the whole experience from inside now brought outside,” said 24- year-old Elton Newton, who dined on the patio.

Friday’s patrons at the patio were treated to live music by Venezuelan musician, Karlo Jerez, and the cool natural breeze from the seawall.

“The ambience sells itself,” commented Jaxx International Operations Manager, Quiche Manoo, as he spoke with Guyana Chronicle at the launch.

“It’s breezy, the ambience is romantic, it feels like dining under the stars and we are going to be doing live entertainment every Saturday and Fridays. We are going to feature things like Latin night, adult contemporary, and try to get some karaoke in also. We are also trying to do a comedian night.”

He explained that the restaurant decided to do the expansion to cater for Guyanese natural affinity for outdoor dining, which had increased even more due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After research we realised that the Guyanese culture loves to dine outdoor and with COVID it’s even better to dine outdoors. Yes, we have an influx of foreigners into the country but it’s our Guyanese locals that keep our business alive and that’s why we value each and every one of them.

Anyone who walks in our door, whether it’s for an appetizer or a for a full function, we believe that every guest that dine with us is a VIP guest and we treat everyone as if they are the Queen of England, we believe our guest sign our paycheck, which they definitely do so we strive mainly on repeat clientele,” Manoo commented.

He noted that customers can expect more of the same great customer service that they have come to expect from the Jaxx International Restaurant and the same great, wide ranging menu.

“Jaxx International Grill is known for bringing the world of food to your table. Since opening in Guyana we have been exciting taste buds. The theme for our menu is ‘The world at your table’, so our menu items are pulled from different cultures, Chinese, American, Indian, and Italian culture just to name a few. And we continue to raise our standard of service quality of food and drinks,” he noted. .