Berbician set to debut ‘Frozen’ riddim, featuring local artistes

DELLON Alpheus Hinds still has fond memories of his love for music as a youngster growing up in his native Number 51 Village on the Corentyne Coast.

After completing his studies, the next item on his expansive ‘bucket list’ was to find himself a more permanent, stable job.

But even though music has always been his first love, he got himself a job, albeit briefly, with the Guyana Police Force in 2013. It didn’t take long, however, for him to allow himself to embrace his musical inclinations, so, whatever free time he got, he would travel home to Berbice to “make music”.

Now a professional music producer and proud owner of ‘Dellon Entertainment’, with a Facebook presence racking up some 15,000 followers, Hinds took the Buzz for a leisurely stroll down memory lane to where it all started for him.

‘Brutal Jugglers’, a sound system, is where he remembers first playing. Earl Knocks, a popular DJ (Disk Jockey) from Corentyne, called Hinds asking for help to record a song.

“I told him yes,” Hinds reflected in his interview on his response to the request by Knocks. “He then asked if I can come to Berbice. I said ‘Yes!’ again! I went there, and it turned out to be my cousin, Alfred Jonson, who wanted to record a song. So, we went to ‘AJ Records’ on the West Side.

“Whilst there, I meet (sic) with Ardian Johnson, who is the owner of AJ Records, and Jonathan Taylor. I explained to them my reason for being there, and Jonathan Taylor then built the instrumental (New Money Riddim) for the song and AJ did the mixing”.

When the song was successfully recorded, Hinds got to work on distribution, and was impressed with the positive feedback it got. More people started reaching out to him.

“I was trying to promote one of my friend’s songs, ‘Buss Way’ by Mackie Jay, and didn’t get the help I needed. So I created my own Facebook page, ‘Del_Lon’, and started posting random stuff, especially music videos,” Hinds recounted.

His fan base would eventually grow tremendously, prompting local artistes to ask him to publish their content. He did this free of charge.

Now well-settled in the local music industry, Hinds has a team managing his business. “I have someone who builds the instrumental, someone who does the graphic designs, etc,” he said.

Currently, Hinds is working on a rhythm called ‘Frozen’, which is expected to feature over ten artistes, including Determine, Chris Nelson, Jonathan Taylor, Rxxdical (Rommel France), Fire G, 2life, Common, and Acidic. This project is set to be released in early 2022.

A Christmas Soca project is also in the pipeline to be released later this month, featuring Determine, 2life, and others.

“We are currently working on ‘Island Boy Refix’ by 2life,” Hinds said, adding: “The ‘Refix’ has been getting a lot of attention on social media. Currently, it has 7k (7000) views and 225 shares, so we decided to do an official release.” These projects are all produced by ‘Dellon Entertainment’.

“I must say that I am grateful for the support I got from AJ Records and his artiste. In turn, I am willing to help any artiste, especially the ones from Berbice. All you have to do is contact me,” Hinds said.