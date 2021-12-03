Jumo ready to make it ‘A December to Remember’

–with launch of ‘592 Sports Bar’, month-long ‘promos’

EVEN in face of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, which took a serious toll on not only the entertainment scene the world over, but the livelihoods of our local artistes in particular, Jumo ‘Rubber Waist’ Primo is joining the league of entertainers seeking to revive the ailing industry as he readies to launch his ‘592 Sports Bar’ this Saturday.

Jumo, like many others in his line of business, has shown resilience in the race, as his Bar & Grill celebrates its one-year anniversary soon.

“It’s been a tough year because of the pandemic, but I’m still grateful for the support, and being able to grow in the process,” he shared with the Buzz during an interview this week.

“The party this Saturday is a celebration of the bar and grill, and a launch of our new venture, which is the sports bar,” Jumo said. “We will have live entertainment inside and outside; food, drinks, specials. Get your BBQ, grilled fish, fried fish, chicken wings, nuggets,” he added as he visibly struggled to contain his excitement.

The curtain goes up on the celebration from noon on Saturday, and comes down just before the curfew begins at midnight, in keeping with the COVID-19 emergency measures. But, the party doesn’t end on Saturday, Jumo said. “We will be opened every day, having after-work limes. You can come chill out, and enjoy our happy hour,” he said, adding, somewhat cautiously:

“People can look forward to other promotions within the month. This is called ‘A December to Remember’. The 26th is Short Jeans Day and Night Lime’, and we have several other events taking place. Of course, COVID measures will be in effect.” The 592 Club, Bar and Grill, and now Sports Bar are all located at Jumo’s residence at John and Norton Streets, in Werk-en-Rust.

Once called the ‘Weddy-Weddy Night Club’ and ‘Passa Passa’, the still in operation nightspot has both indoor and outdoor spaces for patrons to enjoy a chill vibe. “Back in the days,” Jumo recalled, “people used to come from work and have an after-work lime.”

Warming to the topic, the 39-year-old ‘Soca Sensation’ said, “Not everyone wants an outdoor setting, so we created an indoor setting with music! Karaoke! We want to bring back those days. So, if you don’t go out late at nights, you can come early, and still get the same vibe that you would get in the club.”

Jumo wants something different for his patrons than the regular bar experience elsewhere. “When last you was on the outside and feel like you in the inside?” he asked.

“We’re trying to keep the social distancing. Masks? Of course! We will be sanitising people to ensure we follow the rules as much as we can. That’s all we can do; we all have a responsibility to take care of ourselves. We will try to put all measures in place; we have plans to provide masks for people who don’t have,” he said.

Noting that vegetarian meals are also available, the local musician-turned-entrepreneur who once toured the world with the legendary Byron & the Dragonaires said: “As we establish ourselves, we want to be more creative, and do more things. As we go, we will experiment with different types of lunches and so forth; we want to make sure that what we’re doing is a little different, and works for everybody.”

Jumo is one of many local artistes that have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, having seen his primary source of income decline as he explored alternative means of making money for himself and family.

“Music is my daily bread, and knowing that you cannot perform, travel, or earn money for your family, it’s hard,” he’d intimated in a previous interview. “Some of us might be having a daytime job, but I invested in my studio; in my night club. So, it’s been hard for me. Every day you have to study your kids, mortgage, etc.”