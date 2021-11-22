Fire reportedly started in police living quarters; minor water damage to office of DPP

WHILE police and fire officials have started their investigation into the massive fire that gutted the Kingston building that houses two key offices in the justice system, the fire department disclosed, today, that Saturday’s fire started in the living quarters of police ranks.

“The fire is reported to have begun on the top floor of the western side of the building, in an area which is used as the living quarters for ranks of the Guyana Police Force”, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said in a statement yesterday.

The police Office for Professional Responsibility (OPR) received the brunt of the damage while the authorities say the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), which is also located there, only received minor water damages.

A joint effort by on and off-duty members of the disciplined services saw many of the files and equipment in the DPP office saved.

According to the statement, the firefighters received the alert at 13:50 hrs from someone at the location. Water Tenders were mobilized and dispatched from the Central, Alberttown, West Ruimveldt, and Campbellville Fire Stations.

The fire quickly spread through the wooden building located just at the Kingston Seawall in full exposure to the Atlantic breeze. The GFS blamed the quick spread of the blaze on “the age and combustibility of the structure and its contents.”

Aside from the OPR, the Construction Department and Stores were completely destroyed, the fire department confirmed. Investigations are ongoing.

This is the second major fire at a major office of the justice system. The Brickdam Police Station, which housed a number of police operations for Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) was razed by arson just a few weeks ago.