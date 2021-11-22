News Archives
Chinese Embassy rubbishes Kaieteur News ‘slanderous’ article
Owner of Kaieteur News, Glenn Lall
THE privately owned Kaieteur newspaper could find itself in even more legal trouble, should the Chinese Embassy here in Guyana activate its right to take action against the company for publication of what it said is a false report published by the daily on November 19, 2021.

In the article, Kaieteur News once again alleged that “the Chinese Embassy in Guyana was used to bring in containers of goods for its nationals who are operating businesses here through its diplomatic channels in 2017.”

In a short, but stern statement issued on Sunday, the embassy said that it has always been fulfilling its obligations strictly in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and that it has never used, “and will never use its diplomatic status to practise any commercial activities for personal profit.”

The embassy said that the article and allegations published by the local newspaper are not only slanderous rumours, but are also purely malicious.

“The Embassy urges the Kaieteur News to respect facts, comply with the ethics of journalism, correct its mistakes and apologise to the Embassy. The Embassy reserves the rights to take legal actions,” the statement concluded.

