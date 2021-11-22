Chattergoon did her family, school proud at CSEC

AMONG this year’s excellent performers in the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) is young Angelita Chattergoon.

The young lady secured 15 grade ones and four grade twos at the examinations.

Chattergoon attributed her success to the visionary guidance and the consistent efforts of her parents, Annie and Adi Chattergoon, teachers and everyone else who invested their time and energy in her development.

Wishing to give herself a wide scope and diverse opportunities, young Chattergoon opted not to focus on one area of studies but rather chose to perform in a rounded sense, that is, pursuing studies in the arts, social sciences and business subjects as well as the humanities.

She was very pleased with her grades.

Chattergoon sees herself as setting the trend for the future in Essequibo where students would not stick in one corner but would broaden their horizons by adding subjects, giving them greater and wider career choices.

But it was not just in high school or when she was preparing for CSEC examinations that she began pushing her abilities, but rather since in primary school, at Hampton Court Primary School, which she attended.

She was motivated to climb the academic ladder, turning in an exceptional performance at the National Grade Six Assessment examinations. She obtained a place at Bishops’ High School. It was not just academics for Chattergoon, who loved drawing and reading and taking part in art and debating competitions. She is also involved in a number of community and social activities at the church she attends.

Though delighted at the opportunity to attend one of the country’s top secondary schools in Georgetown and aware of the superior resources that she would have benefited from such an educational institution, she chose instead to attend Anna Regina Secondary School, where she would be closer to home and to her family including her younger brother, Alex.

There, she wanted to break the glass ceiling and prove that girls from Essequibo can do as much and be just as empowered as those from any other part of Guyana. Chattergoon enjoyed attending Anna Regina Secondary School where she was helped by very approachable, patient and knowledgeable teachers who surmounted the obstacles presented by COVID-19. She cherishes the years she spent there and the way the school prepared her for the future.

She is now actively pursuing possibilities for a future in the legal profession as an Attorney-at-Law and is hoping to secure a scholarship to undertake studies for the degree in Law, after which she plans to give back to her small community of Devonsire Castle in Essequibo by continuing to live there and provide her legal services to the residents.

Her encouragement to youths in Guyana is to be focused, to be disciplined, and that nothing is impossible with God.