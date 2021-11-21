US$95M luxury hotel and casino for Georgetown

EVEN as the coronavirus pandemic continues to suffocate the global tourism industry, many are still lining up to invest in Guyana’s potential, whilst responding to the country’s need for more accommodation facilities to support the projected influx of visitors.

Interested in joining the list of investors is Blue Bridge Incorporated, a company that wants to invest approximately $US95 million to build a luxury hotel and casino in Georgetown.

According to a proposal submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the five-star facility is expected to feature 120 rooms, inclusive of 44 Standard ones, 39 Deluxe rooms, 19 Club rooms, 10 Executive Club rooms, three Suites, two Executive Suites, one Presidential Suite, and two rooms that are convenient for persons with disabilities.

“The room interiors are a blend of contemporary elegance and functional design, with hardwood timber flooring, large bathrooms with oversized tubs, and separate showers. The rooms also feature Wi-Fi access, phone docking station, a personal safety box, and exclusive in-room luxury amenities,” the project summary indicates.

It notes, too, that in addition to a state-of-the-art casino, the hotel will also be outfitted with two restaurants, one for all-day dining and another for fine-dining, as well as a lounge bar, a pool bar and tea lounge, three banquet rooms, two boardrooms, one business lounge, and a banquet lawn garden.

“The Casino Project purely targets the entertainment and amusement sector, and will strictly follow the rules and regulations, and abide by the policies set by the governing authority. We aim to be the best in the hospitality and the luxury services sector. We thrive on our rich experience of operating in this sector in Eastern Europe, East Africa & Suriname,” the company says in its proposal.

The hotel and casino is also expected to feature other standard amenities such as a swimming pool, a gym, a spa, a business centre, a kid’s room, an entertainment arena, guest laundry services, a concierge service, and a guest loyalty programme.

“The grandeur of our hotel will reflect in its unrivalled facilities and personalised service from the heart… The Blue Bridge’s luxury property will be designed specifically for the global traveller, offering multifaceted experiences in cuisine, entertainment and relaxation. It will be a welcoming and a stunning address, blending art and flair,” the company says in its project description.

Once given the requisite approvals, the company says that it intends to complete construction of the hotel within two-and-a- half years.

Additionally, the hotel’s establishment is expected to generate employment for approximately 700 persons at various levels of the hospitality and casino gaming industry, whilst paving the way for dozens to be professionally trained. Blue Bridge Incorporated says it also plans to ensure that a number of persons with disabilities are given employment opportunities, once the hotel is opened.

The business plan specifies, too, that a Board of Directors will be appointed to run the hotel; the document proposes that Mr. S. A. Ramlakhan will be Chairman of the Board, and supported by directors Sanket Balgi, R. Parag and Shrikant Rawish Kisoensingh.

According to the project summary, which has been prepared by Mr. Balgi, even though the pandemic has had a notable effect on global tourism, the company has confidence in the Guyana market, especially given the growing need for more accommodation facilities.

As a matter of fact, it was this need that prompted the pre-2015 People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government to pursue the establishment of the Marriott Hotel in suburban Kingston.

Although highly criticised and tagged as a “white elephant” by the then Parliamentary Opposition, the hotel consistently boasts of having a “fully-booked” status; as a matter fact, this will remain the case until January 2022.

Even amid a global pandemic, Guyana’s stellar reputation as a growing investment hub continues to attract thousands from near and far. And with the country preparing to host a number of world leaders, along with their technical teams and private sector representatives, the need for more state-of-the-art accommodation facilities will increase exponentially.

Within just a month of being in office, the Dr. Irfaan Ali-led government issued Expressions of Interest for internationally branded hotels to be built in the country; many have since answered the call, with the most recent being the commitment from a Trinidadian company to build a US$32.2 million (almost G$6.8 billion) Hyatt Place Hotel.

It was only last week that the ceremonial sod was turned for the 125-room facility to be built along Red Road, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

A Guyanese developer has also outlined plans to build a 150-room hotel in the Houston area, strategically positioned along the new four-lane Mandela-Eccles road currently being constructed.

Added to that, sod-turning exercises have already been held for a number of new, additional hotels, with two earmarked for the environs of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). The government has said that it aims to have at least 2,000 hotel rooms available for visitors, to accompany the anticipated growth in the local economy.