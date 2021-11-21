No cases of starvation among Venezuelans in Region One

–children hospitalised for bacterial infection of skin

–Gov’t provides emergency aid

THE Guyana Government on Saturday rushed emergency aid to Venezuelan migrants who were found to be living in poor conditions at Anabisi, Port Kaituma, North West District, in Region One.

However, a ministerial team comprising doctors did not find cases of starvation within the dozens of people, further debunking reports published in other sections of the media on Saturday.

The Office of the Prime Minister revealed that the dozens of Amerindians, including children, may have entered Guyana’s territory from a neighbouring village in Venezuela and are believed to be from the Warrau tribe.

The team on Saturday comprised Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony; Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud; Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai; two paediatricians from Georgetown and other medical personnel and support staff from Region One.

Dr. Neil Samwaroo, a paediatrician from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), who accompanied the team, reported that approximately 20 children were medically assessed, four of whom required medical attention and were transferred to the Port Kaituma Hospital in the region.

Most of the children were diagnosed with conjunctivitis, also referred to as ‘red eye’; impetigo (a bacterial infection of the skin); mild diarrhoeal diseases – a collection of diseases caused by multiple viral, bacterial, and parasitic organisms – and upper respiratory tract infections, which are contagious infections caused by a variety of bacteria, and viral illnesses such as influenza.

“There were not severe cases that warrant immediate attention; there were also patients who were chronically malnourished but not [with] acute malnutrition” Dr. Samwaroo said.

Two of the children who were transported to the hospital are suffering from severe impetigo which requires intravenous antibiotics for treatment; one baby is suspected of suffering from pneumonia and needed to be evaluated further, while the fourth child was suffering from a diarrhoeal disease with mild dehydration.

Dr. Arjune Harrinarine, also a paediatrician at the GHPC, was sent to the Port Kaituma Hospital where he saw four children who were previously admitted to the hospital; they were also suffering from diarrhoeal diseases and none of them were in a critical condition.

“One patient was allegedly referred to as being critical, but upon arrival, that patient was not found to be present at the hospital. It was reported that the patient absconded, but with further discussions with the local doctors that[sic] examined the patient, they advised me that the patient was in no case critical,” Dr. Harrinarine told reporters.

MEDICAL AID AND FOOD SUPPLIES

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr. Anthony explained that in addition to medical supplies and food hampers which were previously sent to the settlement, food hampers and medication were also provided on Saturday.

He disclosed that another medical team will return to the settlement on Sunday to conduct a more detailed medical clinic and be able to examine all 50 children to assess if any are in need of further medical attention and admit them to the Port Kaituma Hospital if needed; evacuation to Georgetown is also an option.

The ministerial team has also identified someone within the settlement with whom they can easily communicate and who will be liaising with the regional and health officials.

The Human Services Minister Dr. Persaud, who along with Dr. Samwaroo tended to the children, confirmed the diseases which were identified. She explained that there will be a continuous monitoring and assessment of the settlement and after the children are assessed, the adults will be assessed as well.

“A young woman who was identified to liaise with the community and with us through the regional structure, was able to translate both the Warrau and the Spanish language for the community and those of us who went in there,” she said.

“We want to assure that throughout all of it, the governmental structure through the region and these ministries, Amerindian Affairs, Human Services and Health will be present for the entire exercise,” Dr. Persaud contended.

Additionally, Amerindian Affairs Minister Sukhai noted that with a coordinated and comprehensive intervention, the government will be looking to alleviate the migrants’ poor living conditions.

“They are Warrau families, migrants that [sic] came from Venezuela, and under the migrant programme, I’m very sure that they too will find complementary support,” she said.