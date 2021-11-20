Linden couple die in Caledonia crash

— Canter truck driver in police custody

LLOYD Valcin, 42, and his 31-year-old wife, Olisa Valcin, on Thursday afternoon died in a crash on Caledonia Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) while another occupant of the vehicle, Shaquel Williams, 20, of Blueberry Hill, Linden was injured in the accident.

Fifty-year-old Carl Craig of Lot 150 Public Road, Soesdyke, EBD, the driver of the Canter truck with registration GWW 4922 was arrested after he slammed head-on into motorcar PXX 8815 with the three occupants.

The car was driven by Lloyd Valcin of Wisroc, Linden. Valcin’s wife was pregnant.

According to police headquarters, motor lorry GWW 4922 was proceeding north along the western side of Caledonia Public Road, EBD and the motor car PXX 8815 was proceeding south along the eastern side of the same road.

Police said that as both vehicles were approaching a landfill site, situated on the western side off the road, an unknown motor lorry which was transporting sand was reversing from east to west on the road into the land filling site, causing the driver of motor lorry GWW 4922 to pull in a north easterly direction to pass the reversing lorry.

In so doing, police said he ended up in the path of motorcar PXX 8815 and collided head on. As a result of the collision, the driver of the motorcar, and his wife, who was sitting in the left front seat, and Shaquel Williams, who was sitting on the rear seat, received injuries to their head and about their bodies.

They were all taken out of the car in an unconscious condition by the police and public-spirited citizens and escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

On arrival there, Lloyd Valcin and his wife were seen and examined by a doctor on duty and died while receiving treatment. Shaquel Williams was seen and examined and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was further seen and examined by a doctor on duty, and admitted a patient suffering from body trauma.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver of the motor lorry which revealed no presence of alcohol in his system. The driver is in custody as police continue their investigations.