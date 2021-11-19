New Zealand pull out of U19 World Cup over quarantine restrictions

NEW Zealand will be a notable absentee at next year’s Under-19 World Cup in West Indies after the team had to withdraw from the 16-team event due to mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors they would have faced upon return from the tournament.

They have been replaced by Scotland in a competitive Group D, also featuring the hosts West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka.

The tournament will be played in the Caribbean for the first time in its 14-edition history and will begin with a clash between the hosts and Australia on January 14.

The final is scheduled for February 5, 2022. Defending champions Bangladesh headline Group A alongside England, Canada and UAE. Four-time champions India are grouped alongside South Africa, Ireland and Uganda. while Afghanistan, Pakistan, PNG and Zimbabwe compose Group C.

The tournament will be played across 10 venues in four countries – Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago will host the Plate competition between 25 and 31 January, with the Super League taking place in Antigua and Barbuda from 26 January.

The semi-finals will be played on February 1 across two venues; the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and Coolidge Cricket Ground on February 2. The Final on February 5 will also be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Groupings:

Group A- Bangladesh, England, Canada, United Arab Emirates

Group B- India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda

Group C- Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe

Group D – Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies (Cricbuzz)