Antetokounmpo stars as Bucks beat Lakers

GIANNIS Antetokounmpo scored 47 points as reigning NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks claimed a 109-102 win over Los Angeles Lakers.

The Greece-born star scored 28 first-half points on his way to recording his best scoring figures this term.

Khris Middleton also moved level with Ray Allen on top of the Bucks all-time three-pointers’ list as they won for the first time at home since October 19.

LeBron James was again absent for the Lakers with an abdominal strain.

The four-time NBA champion is hoping to return to action when Lakers face Boston Celtics today.

Talen Horton-Tucker replied with 25 points for the visitors, with Russell Westbrook also contributing 19 points but it was not enough to prevent Lakers from slipping to back-to-back defeats for the third time this season.

Elsewhere, Devin Booker hit 24 points as Phoenix Suns beat Dallas Mavericks 105-98 to claim their 10th consecutive win.

Charlotte Hornets stopped the Washington Wizards from continuing their five-game winning streak with a 97-87 victory.

James Harden recorded 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets registered a 109-99 win over Cleveland Cavaliers to sit second in the Eastern Conference.

Terrence Ross notched 19 points as the Orlando Magic secured their second win at Madison Square Garden this season, by beating New York Knicks 104-98. (BBC Sport)