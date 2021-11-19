News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Antetokounmpo stars as Bucks beat Lakers
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Giannis Antetokounmpo was the MVP in the 2021 NBA finals
Giannis Antetokounmpo was the MVP in the 2021 NBA finals

GIANNIS Antetokounmpo scored 47 points as reigning NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks claimed a 109-102 win over Los Angeles Lakers.
The Greece-born star scored 28 first-half points on his way to recording his best scoring figures this term.

Khris Middleton also moved level with Ray Allen on top of the Bucks all-time three-pointers’ list as they won for the first time at home since October 19.
LeBron James was again absent for the Lakers with an abdominal strain.

The four-time NBA champion is hoping to return to action when Lakers face Boston Celtics today.
Talen Horton-Tucker replied with 25 points for the visitors, with Russell Westbrook also contributing 19 points but it was not enough to prevent Lakers from slipping to back-to-back defeats for the third time this season.

Elsewhere, Devin Booker hit 24 points as Phoenix Suns beat Dallas Mavericks 105-98 to claim their 10th consecutive win.

Charlotte Hornets stopped the Washington Wizards from continuing their five-game winning streak with a 97-87 victory.

James Harden recorded 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets registered a 109-99 win over Cleveland Cavaliers to sit second in the Eastern Conference.

Terrence Ross notched 19 points as the Orlando Magic secured their second win at Madison Square Garden this season, by beating New York Knicks 104-98. (BBC Sport)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.