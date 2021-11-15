Steve Bannon, Trump’s former strategist, charged with contempt of Congress

If Mr Bannon is cleared it will not be his first scrape with the legal system. Before leaving office in January, Mr Trump pardoned Mr Bannon of charges that he had defrauded donors who gave money to fund the construction of a southern border wall.

Mr Bannon’s indictment came on the same day that Mark Meadows, a former White House chief of staff in the Trump administration, defied a similar subpoena to appear before the committee.

His lawyer said on Friday that Mr Meadows had a “sharp legal dispute” with the committee because of Mr Trump’s claims of executive privilege.

In a statement, committee chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said that Mr Meadow’s decision “to defy the law” may force the committee to pursue contempt proceedings like those applied to Mr Bannon.

“It’s unfortunate that Mr Meadows has chosen to join a very small group of witnesses who believe they are above the law,” Mr Thompson said.

He added that efforts from Mr Meadows, Mr Bannon and others “won’t prevail in stopping the select committee’s effort getting answers for the American people about January 6th”.

The House Select Committee has issued dozens of subpoenas in the last week, calling on many former Trump officials to hand over documents and testify about the riot.