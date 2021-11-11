De Klerk, former president of ‘segregated’ South Africa, dies

In 1990 he announced he was releasing Nelson Mandela, leading to historic elections that brought the anti-apartheid leader to power.

De Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela for helping to negotiate an end to apartheid. But his legacy divides opinion in South Africa.

A statement from the former president’s FW de Klerk Foundation on Thursday said that he died peacefully at his home in Cape Town following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer.

The foundation had announced the diagnosis – a cancer that affects the lining of the lungs – in June.

De Klerk is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan and his grandchildren, the statement said.

Ending apartheid

The former president was born in March 1936 in Johannesburg, into a line of Afrikaner National Party politicians.

He worked as a lawyer and served in a series of ministerial posts before taking over from PW Botha as the head of the National Party in February 1989, and months later becoming president.

In a famous speech to parliament the following year, he announced that he was removing the ban on parties that included Mandela’s African National Congress (ANC).

He also announced that Mandela would be released from prison after 27 years.

His actions helped bring an end to apartheid-era South Africa, and he became one of the country’s two deputy presidents after the multi-party elections in 1994 that saw Mandela become president.

He retired from politics in 1997 saying: “I am resigning because I am convinced it is in the best interest of the party and the country.”

‘Uneven legacy’

Although the relationship between De Klerk and Mandela was often punctuated by bitter disagreements, the new president described the man he succeeded as someone of great integrity.

In a statement on Thursday, the Nelson Mandela Foundation said De Klerk would “forever be linked to Nelson Mandela in the annals of South African history”.