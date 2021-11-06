TOTAL DISGRACE!

THE defending champions West Indies were booted out of the 2021T20 World Cup by Sri Lanka today Thursday 2021-11-04, and in the process completed one of the most disgraceful performance by a defending champion in T20 World Cup that I can recall.

The knowledgeable selectors saw it “fit and proper” to send the oldest team to the tournament including “senior citizens” whom they had to bend the rules to accommodate and, in the process, excluded fit and younger players who had justified selection by performance.

It was a foregone conclusion from Day 1, when they were humiliated by England after being bowled out for 55 runs (the lowest score in T20 World Cup matches) that the folly of the selectors was way above levels imagined by any sane individual.

Gayle was given fitness exemption to gain selection despite the fact, that everyone except the bright selectors knew, that he was way past his best. He scored 30 runs in 4 matches at an average of 7.50. Rampaul, who enjoyed the same facilities got 2 wickets at 48 runs apiece and had to be hidden when called upon as the strike bowler to deliver.

Collectively, Gayle, Pollard, Russell, Bravo and Simmons scored 118 runs in 4 matches consuming 163 balls with the following averages;

Gayle – 7.5

Pollard – 11.5

Russell – 1.75

Bravo – 4.0

Simmons – 4.75

These are the ‘Champions’ whose ages range between 42 and 33, whom WI selectors believed would have regained the T20 World Cup they last won in 2016.

Significantly, the chief selector ‘X FACTOR’ selection Oshane Thomas was not even selected for any of the 4 matches played and Jason Holder, who had to be drafted in due to injury of Mc Coy immediately had a positive impact with WI winning that match.

Ironically, after excluding the in-form Chase for the first 2 matches which they lost, he was included in the lone match they won and contributed a valuable 30 plus runs which saved us from more embarrassment.

Anyone following cricket know that T20 cricket now is played different from four years ago, and it is obvious that neither the coach nor selectors were looking at the tournaments hence they were clueless as to the realities. If my conclusion is flawed then they have serious challenges.

The days of 60 and 70 runs in the power plays are either over or few and far. Most bowlers adopt to the playing conditions and bowl change ups and force you to play proper cricket in the middle overs, with aggressive running between the wickets, keeping wickets intact, minimising dot balls and then accelerating in the last 5 overs or so.

Many bowlers have successfully adopted strategies for restricting big hitting with such opportunities mostly available when a bowler misses their length or bowl the wrong line.

The West Indies were found woefully wanting and their big hitting could not save them in 2021. Gayle, Pollard, Bravo and Russell looked sheepish in their dismissals with every indication of the bowlers working them out and outfoxing them.

Hetmyer after being like a yoyo in the team was able to hit a majestic 81 which could have won the match today had Gayle, Pollard, Bravo and Russell scored 8 runs each. Hetmyer and Pooran scored 100 and 99 runs respectively with both facing 72 balls each averaging 25.0 and 24.75 respectively. Lewis scored 76 runs averaging 19.00.

The coach seemed more interested in ensuring all the Trinidadians play in all the matches and if one is to analyse what the Chief selector said about the selection and what actually happened relative to team selection, they were either in different worlds or the coach is dictating who he wants in the team.

Either which way they should do the decent thing and resign forthwith. They should not be allowed to do rubbish, defend their rubbish with arrogance and aloofness and then when the “sh..t hit the fan” they are allowed to spew more rubbish causing West Indies cricket fans more aggravation.

Do like Bravo and do us a favour, RESIGN NOW and take Pollard with you.

It has been a TOTAL DISGRACE.

Yours truly

Eric Whaul.