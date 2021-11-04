Ghana, local authorities start evaluation of draft Local Content Bill

OFFICIALS from Ghana, who are in Guyana to assist with the creation of a solid architecture for the oil and gas sector, have started discussions with local authorities on the government’s draft Local Content Bill.

The delegation from Ghana comprises Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Gas Company, Benjamin Asante; Director of Local Content on Ghana’s Petroleum Commission, Kwaku Boateng and Senior Technical Manager at the Ghana National Gas Company, Abraham Mensah, met with Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, and Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat and other officials at the Attorney-General’s Chambers, on Wednesday.

According to a press statement issued by the Attorney-General’s Chambers, Nandlall welcomed the delegation to Guyana and expressed his gratitude to the team on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana for offering their assistance, experience, guidance and expertise, in respect of the oil and gas sector generally, and more specifically, on the issue of local content.

During the meeting, stakeholders evaluated Guyana’s draft Local Content Bill and compared it with Ghana’s legislation, as well as legislation in Nigeria, Uganda and Norway.

The visiting delegation offered practical guidance as well as insightful recommendations. Various components of the bill were discussed and critically examined with segments from the various legislations extracted and made part of the local bill.

A local legal committee was established by the Attorney-General comprising lawyers and drafters from the Attorney-General’s Chambers, persons from the Environmental Protection Agency and officials of the Ministry of Natural Resources.

This team will spearhead Guyana’s pursuit of legislative changes in the oil and gas sector. It was agreed that this team and the visiting delegation will continue to collaborate and work closely in helping to develop a modern and effective Local Content Bill, and will continue to collaborate on other matters relating to the legislative infrastructure of the oil and gas sector.

Upon the request of the Attorney-General, the visiting delegation promised to send academic writings as well as court rulings on their legislation which will be used to guide Guyana’s efforts.

Also present at Wednesday’s meeting were Senior Petroleum Co-ordinator, Booby Gossai Jr.; Senior Petroleum Economist, Martin Pertab; Senior Legal Co-ordinator, Joanna Simmons; Legal Officer, Visal Satram and Legal Officer at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Michael Munroe, among others.