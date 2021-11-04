Over 30 persons to gain employment with GTT

–as company hosts career fair on November 5

CLOSE to 30 persons are expected to be hired within the telecommunications sector, as the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) hosts its first career fair on Friday, November 5, 2021, at its 55 Brickdam retail location (Blackberry Store).

According to GTT’s Employee Experience Director, Tiana Gurcharran, a range of vacant positions are opened to suitably qualified professionals who are seeking employment within the company.

Among those positions are Project Manager, Customer Experience Associate, Heavy Duty Driver, IT Manager, Procurement Manager, Call Centre Agent, Payroll Specialist, Engineer 1, Security Agent and Senior Engineer to name a few.

Gurcharran said that once persons meet the criteria, they will be given a first interview on the spot.

“For the past year, we have been conducting interviews virtually. While this has been of much convenience to many, we know others prefer an interpersonal interaction. So, we are doing it a bit differently and giving persons the opportunity to market themselves on the spot,” she said.

Interested persons are encouraged to walk with their curriculum vitae (CV), proof of identification, vaccination card and other relevant documents. The fair is opened to the public and will commence at 10:00 hours.