News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Over 30 persons to gain employment with GTT
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Human Resource Director at GTT, Tiana Gurcharran
Human Resource Director at GTT, Tiana Gurcharran

–as company hosts career fair on November 5
CLOSE to 30 persons are expected to be hired within the telecommunications sector, as the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) hosts its first career fair on Friday, November 5, 2021, at its 55 Brickdam retail location (Blackberry Store).

According to GTT’s Employee Experience Director, Tiana Gurcharran, a range of vacant positions are opened to suitably qualified professionals who are seeking employment within the company.

Among those positions are Project Manager, Customer Experience Associate, Heavy Duty Driver, IT Manager, Procurement Manager, Call Centre Agent, Payroll Specialist, Engineer 1, Security Agent and Senior Engineer to name a few.

Gurcharran said that once persons meet the criteria, they will be given a first interview on the spot.

“For the past year, we have been conducting interviews virtually. While this has been of much convenience to many, we know others prefer an interpersonal interaction. So, we are doing it a bit differently and giving persons the opportunity to market themselves on the spot,” she said.

Interested persons are encouraged to walk with their curriculum vitae (CV), proof of identification, vaccination card and other relevant documents. The fair is opened to the public and will commence at 10:00 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.