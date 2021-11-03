‘Bowfoot’ wanted for fraudulent misappropriation

GIYCHAND Basdeo, called ‘Bowfoot’ is wanted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for questioning in relation to fraudulent misappropriation committed on Davindra Churaman, on October 7, 2021, at Corriverton, Berbice.

Basdeo’s last known address is lot 79, Number 78 Village, Corriverton.

The GPF said anyone with information that may lead to his arrest is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 672-1390, 227-0968, 225-8196, 911, or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.