Virtual Diwali motorcade set for this evening

–activity to be streamed live on various platforms from 20:00hrs

EVEN as the movement and interaction of Guyanese and people the world over continue to be affected by the pervasive COVID-19 pandemic, the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha plans to sustain and preserve the local culture through a virtual Diwali motorcade, on Wednesday evening.

The religious organisation will be streaming the motorcade live from 20:00hrs on E-Networks (Channel Three), the National Communications Network (Channel 11), the National Television Network (Channel 69) and Skar TV. Persons could also tune in to the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s Facebook page to follow the motorcade.

According to the Dharmic Sabha, the hosting of this virtual activity was inspired by the “overwhelming” response to the virtual motorcade last year.

The organisation, through the use of various virtual platforms, plans to promote, sustain and share the religious and cultural heritage in Guyana and further afield.

“It brings the joy, happiness and devotion that is pervasive in Guyana for Diwali to the world virtually. We encourage persons to stay safe and get vaccinated so that next year we can return to the traditional motorcade,” the Sabha said.

During this year’s virtual motorcade, there will be performances by the Dharmic Nritya Sangh, Ben Parag, Vishale Sukhram, Suchitra Rampersaud, Aartie Sookhai- Khellawan, Rekha Ranglall, Sookrane Boodhoo, Karamchand Sugrim, Bunty and Suraj Singh and others.

The Dharmic Sabha also encourages Guyanese to visit the countrywide sites of “Deep Jale” including the main site at the Kitty Seawall Roundabout with family and friends, as persons prepare to celebrate Diwali 2021 on Thursday, November 4.