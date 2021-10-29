Former QC ‘Top Student’ admitted to the bar 

LIVING by the mantra, ‘Through hard work, perseverance and a faith in God, you can live your dreams’, young Aliyyah Abdul Kadir saw her childhood dream came true when she was admitted to the local bar to practise law here.

Her petition was presented by Attorney-at-Law Dexter Todd to Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the Demerara High Court on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Todd presented the court with a brief biography of Kadir, who he described as “an ambitious young lady”.

In putting forth her petition, Attorney Todd said that the “outstanding young woman” currently resides in South Ruimveldt, and comes from a “noble” extended Muslim family with high moral values. Todd disclosed that he has no doubt that the newly admitted attorney will break the proverbial glass ceiling, and leave a good impression wherever she goes.

Kadir attended The Islamic School, where, after completing the National Grade Six Assessment, she secured a place at Queen’s College (QC). In 2014, Kadir was among a batch of students from QC who topped the region at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination. She graduated with 15 Grade Ones, and was awarded a scholarship to study at the University of the West Indies (UWI).

However, before accepting the offer, Kadir enrolled at The Bishops’ High School, where she successfully attained her Associate’s Degree in Humanities in 2016.

Later that year, she enrolled at UWI and read for her Bachelor of Laws Degree (LLB), graduating with honours in 2019. After completing her LLB, she attended the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS) in Trinidad, and was awarded her Legal Education Certificate (LEC) earlier this year.

She also received the Cameron and Shepherd Prize for having the Best Performance by a Guyanese student in Civil Practice and Procedure I and II, and placed on the HWLS Principal’s Roll of Honour. Kadir is now an associate attached to Todd’s Law Chambers, and is soon expected to read for her Master’s (LLM) in Environmental and Natural Resources Law.

Justice Morris-Ramlal congratulated Kadir, who also hails from the mining town of Linden. The judge advised the young attorney to always remember her oath, and to uphold the ethics of the profession.

“A good reputation is the key instrument in an attorney’s toolkit; without it, the other tools have minimum utility value…” she told Kadir.

In response, the young attorney vowed “to always uphold the laws of Guyana and the Rule of Law”, and to conduct herself in a manner that is in keeping with her legal profession, and her ethical obligations while discharging her duties to the court, her clients, and the citizens of Guyana.

“My academic journey does not end here,” she said. “Just as I was able to excel in my legal studies, I undertake to employ the same work ethics in my legal career to continue succeeding.”

In closing, she borrowed a quote from former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, saying, “It is absolutely still possible to make a difference.”