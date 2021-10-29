News Archives
US Embassy launches novel ‘American Space’ initiative here
US Ambassador, Sarah Ann Lynch (second right) with, from left, DCEO Valika Jaikisshun; National Library Chairperson Petamber Persaud; and the National Library’s Chief Librarian Emily King
–in collaboration with the National Library

THE US Embassy here, in collaboration with the National Library, on Thursday launched the American Corner Guyana (ACG), which will be a multi-functional space housed at the National Library that will serve to connect foreign audiences with the United States, and provide a number of learning opportunities for local.

The ACG is one in a collection of over 650 such in-person platforms around the world known as ‘American Spaces’.
“American Spaces are, and always have been, places where people meet people; where they express themselves; where they listen. These are places where people learn and share ideas, or cordially debate sensitive topics, often all while learning English and other skills,” US Ambassador Sarah Ann Lynch remarked during a small opening ceremony held in the Library’s Conference Room.

“The spaces may be spots, centres, bi-national centres or corners, depending on a variety of factors. They include libraries, schools, and even theatres, but one defining component has never changed, and that is people,” she added.

US Ambassador, Sarah Ann Lynch (left) and National Library Chairman, Petamber Persaud unveil the sign for the new American Corner Guyana

Ambassador Lynch said it is very fitting that the Corner is being opened at the National Library, as it’s a place that has always been about “its patrons and the people of Guyana”.

“I visited the library before the pandemic, and was impressed with the variety of programmes that exist to engage Guyanese in the love of learning,” the Ambassador noted.

Funding for the “American Spaces” programme is provided by the Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs State Department, with the National Library Facility receiving US$5908 (G$1.01million) to offset infrastructural works to the building where the facility is being housed.
The ACG will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 13:00hrs – 16:00hrs, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 09:00hrs to 12:00hrs, and then again from 13:30hrs to 15:30hrs. It will also be open on Saturdays from 09:00hrs to 12:00hrs.

Chief Librarian Emily King noted, however, that the opening hours may be flexible depending on the programmes that will be held at the facility. Giving an overview of the project, King explained that discussions between the Embassy, through its Public Affairs Department and the Library had actually begun since 2019, with the funding being approved in 2020.

“The wait is over; the journey is about to begin,” King said at the opening ceremony.
“As a public space,” she said, “the American Corner Guyana will bring together persons of all ages and backgrounds to learn, share, and gain skills through various initiatives. Local organisations have already been engaged to assist in developing and executing programmes to foster interest and development of juvenile and youth entrepreneurship and financial literacy.”

Noting that the space will play a key role in the overall development of Guyana’s human resources, Ms King said:
“What we would like to see is our country growing more engineers, establishing companies leading in artificial intelligence. We want to have people we can develop and even outsource.”

The ACG will also include an “Education USA” section, where persons who are interested in pursuing higher education in the US will be afforded the opportunity to plan, and have discussions with colleges and universities.

Also making remarks at the event was the National Library’s Chairman, Petamber Persaud, while representing the Ministry of Education was Deputy Chief Education Officer (Development) Vilika Jaikisshun.

During her remarks Jaikisshun called the initiative and wonderful partnership, and noted that it will make a contribution in enhancing education delivery in Guyana.

Tamica Garnett

Tamica Garnett
Tamica Garnett
