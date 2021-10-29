News Archives
One-off grant, pension book distribution hassle-free
Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, handing a food hamper to a senior citizen at the Wakenaam Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Region Three
Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, handing a food hamper to a senior citizen at the Wakenaam Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Region Three

HUMAN Services and Social Security Minister Dr. Vindhya Persaud said the government continues to ensure that the distribution of the $25,000 one-off cash grant and 2022 old age pension booklet is hassle-free.

“Today [Wednesday] I made a trip to both Leguan and Wakenaam and it is part of the exercise that has been happening since the distribution of the 2022 books and the $25,000 one-off vouchers. And it is important to be on the ground and to ensure processes are flowing smoothly, people are happy.”

Dulary Durpat, pensioner at the Souci Primary School, Wakenaam, Region Three

The campaign which was rolled out to pensioners on the islands of Wakenaam and Leguan on Wednesday, saw over 700 senior citizens benefitting.
Dulary Durpat, a beneficiary, was extremely grateful for the grant, since it will assist her to support her sick daughter.

“I am happy today to get we lil money, to get we pension book and all these things. I have a sick daughter,” she related.
Allan Harrilall also expressed gratitude to the government for the grant and encouraged other pensioners to spend their money wisely.
“I feel more than happy and I thank the government very much for what they have done for we on the island.”

Another pensioner, Carmen Empthee, said the money will help her to buy medication, among other things.
“It is very good. Yes, at least I welcome it and I know that everyone else welcome it. It is a good thing.”

Additionally, the minister distributed 300 food hampers to vulnerable residents on both islands.
The initiative forms part of the minister’s commitment to provide support to citizens during the pandemic

Staff Reporter

