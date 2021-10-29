News Archives
Young artists celebrated for bringing colour to climate-change awareness
The art competition winners with UK High Commissioner Jane Miller and Chief Education Officer Dr. Marcel Hutson (Ministry of Education photo)
FOURTEEN young artists were named winners on Thursday in the CoP26 Child Art Competition, a collaboration between the Government of Guyana and the High Commission of the United Kingdom (UK) in Georgetown.

Under the theme, ‘The Environment and the impact of Climate Change,’ the competition, according to a release from the Ministry of Education, coincides with the high-level United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (CoP 26) to be held in the United Kingdom this weekend.
The competition for children brings awareness to climate change and highlights the importance of young people’s voices and action in addressing the climate crisis, UK High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller, is quoted as saying.

UK High Commissioner Jane Miller and Guyana’s Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson, present Brenna Henry with the prize for overall winner

Pressing the importance of behavioural change, the UK diplomat noted persons can practise recycling, avoiding single-use plastic, and turning off lights that are not in use. “The High Commissioner encouraged the winners to be agents of change and to spread the word about how important it is that everyone protects the environment,” the Education Ministry’s press release stated.

Turning attention to the winners, the competition was divided into three categories — the five to seven-years-old; eight to 10-years-old; and the 11 to 15-years-old.

Sharav Bubulall of Graham’s Hall Primary; Muzamil Mohamed of Leonora Primary, and Shafena Mohamed of Queen’s College, all placed first in their respective categories.

Second-place awardees in each of the categories were Tasmia Kazim of Academic of Excellence; Shobha Sookram of Rosignol Primary, and Carlana Alexander of St Rose’s High.

Third-place contenders were Jamie Prittipaul of Lusignan Learning Centre; Nagesh Phyropersaud of La Bonne Intention (LBI) Primary, and Darshanie Tickapersaud of Annandale Secondary.

Art competition winners with their parents share the moment with UK High Commissioner Miller and Chief Education Officer, Dr. Hutson

Honourable mention went to Adia Alphonso of Marian Academy, Chris Gomes, Hezekiah Vannier, Trevina Dookaran of Blairmont Primary, and Delicia Charles of St Rose’s High.

For his part, Chief Education Officer Dr Marcel Hutson expressed elation over the role of his ministry in the competition, adding that the objective to foster awareness in learners for the protection of the planet has been met.

Winners of the respective categories aside, the overall winner of the competition is Brenna Henry of Laluni Primary School, who participated in the 11 to 15 category with her artwork titled, ‘Small actions have a big impact.’

