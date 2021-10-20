News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Salah scores twice as Liverpool beat 10-man Athletico
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Mohamed Salah is the first player in Liverpool's history to score in nine consecutive appearances in all competitions.
Mohamed Salah is the first player in Liverpool's history to score in nine consecutive appearances in all competitions.

MOHAMED Salah continued his superb goal-scoring form as Liverpool made it three wins out of three in the group stage of the Champions League as they beat Spanish champions Atletico Madrid in a game of constant drama.

In a frantic, fantastic match in the Spanish capital between sides that were dazzling in attack but vulnerable at the back, the Reds saw an early two-goal lead wiped out by Antoine Griezmann’s double.

The France forward was then shown a straight red card early in the second half, allowing the visitors to reassert their authority and snatch a big win through Salah’s well-taken penalty, awarded for a clumsy barge on Diogo Jota by Mario Hermoso.

Jota almost turned villain, though, as his challenge on Jose Maria Gimenez resulted in a penalty being awarded – only for the referee to change his mind after being encouraged to view the incident on the pitch-side monitor.

Earlier, Salah had given the Reds the lead when his low finish at the end of a weaving run found the net off the toe of James Milner before Naby Keita’s brilliant volley doubled it.

Griezmann’s neat close-range finish and then superb turn and shot across Alisson restored parity, all before the break.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are now unbeaten in 21 games in all competitions and continue to provide an attacking threat opponents are rarely able to deal with.

In their last nine matches they have racked up 30 goals and have scored at least three times in all of their seven away games this campaign.

They now top Champions League Group B by an emphatic five points after their most impressive win so far.

It did not, however, impress Atletico boss Diego Simeone, who spent the game either whipping the home crowd up into a frenzy or berating the officials and then heading off down the tunnel at full time without shaking the hand of Klopp. (BBC Sport)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.