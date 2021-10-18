News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Two dead, two injured following three-vehicular accident at Liliendaal
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The hire car bearing registration number HC6244
The hire car bearing registration number HC6244

TWO drivers are now dead and another driver and passenger are severely injured following a serious accident on Saturday evening on the Liliendaal Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD), in the vicinity of the Liliendaal Bridge.

Dead are Mohamed Ali of Atlantic Gardens, ECD, the driver of motor car bearing registration number PWW3133 and Devaskar Jetoo of New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, the driver of a hire car bearing registration number HC6244.

According to Police Headquarters, Ali was proceeding west along the southern side of the Railway Embankment at a fast rate of speed and while in the process of overtaking motor car bearing registration number PMM1176 driven by Petal Northe of Arapaima Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown, he collied with the said vehicle.

One of the vehicles involved in the accident on Saturday evening

Ali then lost control of his vehicle and ended up into the path of the motor car driven by Jetoo, which was proceeding east along the said road where a second collision occurred. As a result of the collision the vehicles driven by Ali and Jetoo were extensively damaged.

Ali was pronounced dead at the scene by Doctor Joseph while Jetoo was taken by ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where he succumbed around 04:00hrs Sunday morning.

The third driver, Northe, and an occupant of Ali’s vehicle at the time of the accident, Evana Seejatan, 26, of Atlantic Gardens, ECD, were admitted at the GPHC with multiple injuries.

The police reported that the mangled vehicles involved in the accident are lodged at the Turkeyen Police Station, ECD, to be examined by a licensing and certifying officer as further investigations are in progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.