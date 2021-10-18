Two dead, two injured following three-vehicular accident at Liliendaal

TWO drivers are now dead and another driver and passenger are severely injured following a serious accident on Saturday evening on the Liliendaal Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD), in the vicinity of the Liliendaal Bridge.

Dead are Mohamed Ali of Atlantic Gardens, ECD, the driver of motor car bearing registration number PWW3133 and Devaskar Jetoo of New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, the driver of a hire car bearing registration number HC6244.

According to Police Headquarters, Ali was proceeding west along the southern side of the Railway Embankment at a fast rate of speed and while in the process of overtaking motor car bearing registration number PMM1176 driven by Petal Northe of Arapaima Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown, he collied with the said vehicle.

Ali then lost control of his vehicle and ended up into the path of the motor car driven by Jetoo, which was proceeding east along the said road where a second collision occurred. As a result of the collision the vehicles driven by Ali and Jetoo were extensively damaged.

Ali was pronounced dead at the scene by Doctor Joseph while Jetoo was taken by ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where he succumbed around 04:00hrs Sunday morning.

The third driver, Northe, and an occupant of Ali’s vehicle at the time of the accident, Evana Seejatan, 26, of Atlantic Gardens, ECD, were admitted at the GPHC with multiple injuries.

The police reported that the mangled vehicles involved in the accident are lodged at the Turkeyen Police Station, ECD, to be examined by a licensing and certifying officer as further investigations are in progress.