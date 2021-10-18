Two dead after car plunges into Mahaicony Branch Road canal

TWO persons are now dead following an accident on Saturday evening at Mahaicony Branch Road, East Coast Demerara, where a motorcar plunged overboard after the driver lost control of the vehicle while speeding, and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Dead are Deocharran Dass, a 38-year-old male of New Providence, Mahaicony, the driver of the motor vehicle bearing registration number PFF3940, and Bhickram Singh, a 31-year-old male of Mortice Branch Road, Mahaicony, who was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

According to police reports, Dass, Singh and another occupant of the vehicle, 27-year-old Vishan Motie of Mahaicony Branch Road were all consuming alcohol at a friend’s house.

After leaving the location, Dass was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Mahaicony Branch Road at an alleged fast rate when he failed to negotiate a sharp left turn and instead plunged into a canal located on the southern side of the road which caused the vehicle to flip over and become submerged in the canal.

Motie, who was seated in the front passenger seat, managed to escape; however, Dass and Singh were trapped and were unable to exit the vehicle. They were subsequently removed in an unconscious state by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital.

Dass and Singh were seen and examined by a doctor on duty at the hospital who pronounced both of them dead on arrival. The bodies are at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting post-mortem as police continue their investigations.