Region Six top student: ‘I could not contain my excitement’
Raphael Omarao
By Nafeeza Yahya
RAPHAEL Omarao, 12, could have hardly contain his excitement when he heard his name announced on a live televised broadcast last Friday as the top pupil for Region Six at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

The announcement, he related to the Guyana Chronicle, took a while to sink in. In fact, it only did when friends and family began messaging him about the good news. At this time, the young man who scored 518 marks and will be heading to Guyana’s premier secondary school, Queen’s College, jumped as high as he could as he screamed and ran around the house in excitement.

Jada Dhanpat

When he settled, the former Skeldon Primary School pupil related that the examinations were “a walk in the park” and he knew that he would have done well. Omarao spent many nights studying and was ably supported by his mother, but on occasions, he experienced a few challenges studying in a pandemic environment.

“Some days were difficult because either the Internet went off, blackout or sometimes you can’t have that interaction as you would in school and ask questions,” he said. Now that the examination results are out and he has achieved his goal of doing well, his focus has now shifted to step two, which is to set the cement to the foundation of becoming an engineer and poet.

Miya Hari

Young Omarao is encouraging pupils who will be writing next year’s examination to stay focused, don’t overthink and always take their time to read and understand.

Sarah Mannu of Cumberland Primary, who scored 517 marks and will also be heading to Queen’s College, copped second place in Region Six, while Miya Hari of New Market Primary, who scored 516 marks came in third.

Anmarie Sukhra

Hari expressed gratitude to her parents and teachers for their support. She wants to one day become a scientist and help to cure some of the diseases that afflict the world.
In at fourth place in the region is Vishun Basdeo of Rose Hall Estate Primary with 513 marks, followed by Jada Dhanpat of Skeldon Primary with 512 marks.

Jada, who is well-spoken, said she is extremely happy with her results.

“I knew I was going to get a school in Georgetown, but did not know [it would be] Queen’s [College] — that was my goal but after Social Studies was a bit challenging; I didn’t know I would have gotten it. I’m very happy,” she said, noting that she spent a lot of time studying and taking extra lessons but still managed to find a balance.

Rihanna Lewis

Jada hopes to become either a lawyer or teacher.

Meanwhile, Rihanna Lewis of Port Mourant Primary School attained 512 marks. She said her hard work has paid off.

“I would wake up and finish my work that my teacher sends. I would utilise the textbooks and even study late into the nights,” said Lewis, who hopes to become a scientist.

She extended gratitude to her mother and teachers for their support, sacrifices and encouragement.
Miranda Adams of All Saints Primary who also scored 512 marks and Anmarie Sukhra of Cropper Primary; Charlita Jagarnath of Tain Primary; Ciel Clement of All Saints Primary and Jamier Grant of St Aloysius Primary, who each gained 511 marks, will all be heading to Queen’s College.

