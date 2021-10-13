CSEC,CAPE results to be announced tomorrow, NGSA’s Friday

THE Ministry of Education (MoE), on Tuesday, officially confirmed that the results of this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) will be announced on Friday, at 10:00hrs at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) in Kingston, Georgetown.

The ministry also announced that the 2022 NGSA, which will be written on July 6 and 7 will be based on a consolidated curriculum similar to what was used this year.

“The 2021 NGSA was written on August 4th and 5th. The examination was prepared based on topics up to the Grade Five level contained in the consolidated curriculum which was prepared by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with Canadian experts,” a statement from the ministry said.

Similar to what had obtained for the 2021 examination, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) will prepare the 2022 assessment. The Council will also supervise its administration, mark the scripts, conduct quality checks, and also conduct consequential reviews if any are requested.

“The Council’s involvement in some of these areas was done for the first time this year and will continue in the years to come to offer age-appropriate examinations that are fairly and transparently marked and that bear the CXC mark of integrity for which the examining body is renowned across the world,” the MoE statement noted.

The MoE has been receiving technical support and guidance from the CXC since 2016 to ensure that the assessment meets international standards and that the exam-writing and assessment are of the highest possible standards.

The NGSA is considered a critical exam for the Grade Six pupils as it is used to determine their placement in a secondary school. The assessment involves testing in the areas of Mathematics, English, Science and Social Studies. Pupils are placed based on the scores they attain.

They can either earn a spot at one of the six national secondary schools or be placed at a school within their region.

The NGSA results will be announced one day after the 2021 Caribbean Secondary Examinations Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) results are released.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, on Tuesday, met with a CXC team which included CXC’s Registrar and CEO, Dr. Wayne Wesley and Director of Operations Examination Services, Dr. Nicole Manning, who are both in Guyana for the announcement of the CXC results.