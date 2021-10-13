Nail technician intercepted with suspected cocaine in frozen curry, pepperpot

RANKS of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), on Tuesday morning, intercepted an outgoing passenger on Copa Airlines destined to Panama with onward connections to John F. Kennedy Airport and discovered suspected cocaine concealed in frozen food.

A search was conducted on one of the checked-in luggage of the passenger, identified as 33-year-old Mallika Lambert, a nail technician.

The search revealed 6.232 kilograms of suspected cocaine concealed in a bowl of frozen curry and a bowl of frozen pepperpot.

The suspect is currently in custody pending investigations.