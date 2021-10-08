Five more unvaccinated persons die of COVID-19

THE Ministry of Health, on Thursday, reported that five unvaccinated patients have died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The ministry, in its daily report, stated that an 88-year-old female, an 80-year-old male, a 56-year-old female, a 72-year-old female, all of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and a 93-year-old female from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) were the latest deaths recorded locally. Those deaths took the overall COVID-19 death toll to 821.

Meanwhile, statistics show that 224 new infections were recorded within the past 24 hours, taking Guyana’s total infections since March 2020 to 35,175.

New infections were recorded in Region One (nine cases), Region Two (37 cases), Region Three (58 cases), Region Four (81 cases), Region Five (five cases), Region Six (three cases), Region Seven (14 cases), Region Eight (one case), Region Nine (seven cases) and Region 10 (11 cases).

Up to press time, there were 32 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 157 people in institutional isolation, 3,473 in home isolation and seven people in institutional quarantine. Additionally, some 28,692 persons have recovered after they were infected with COVID-19.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 Emergency Measures (NO.22), which are in effect until October 31, 2021.

This order emphasises the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.