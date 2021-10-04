More than 1,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 at NCC tarmac

THE Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination drive at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) tarmac on Sunday saw more than 1,000 adults and children being vaccinated.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information, Dr. Ariane Mangar, Director of Disability and Rehabilitation at the ministry, said persons turned up in their numbers to get vaccinated.

“It’s been quite a success. As you can see, the cars have not stopped coming. Hopefully after today we’ll hit our 70 per cent mark with first dose [sic] administered to the public in Guyana,” Dr. Mangar said.

Vaccines available to the public included Johnson and Johnson (single dose), Astra Zeneca (second dose), and first and second doses of Sinopharm and Sputnik V. The Pfizer vaccine was also available for adolescents.

Dr. Mangar said the vaccination drive-throughs have proven to be effective.

Several of the persons who benefitted from the vaccination campaign spoke with the DPI.

“The experience was pretty quick actually; I was expecting to stay a lot longer but the process was really fast, so kudos to the Ministry of Health for that and the “jab” was just painless,” said Jason Glasgow, who took his first dose of the Sputnik V.

“The drive-throughs are a good initiative, plus it reduces the issue of crowding, so this is a pretty good idea,” he added.

Manicia Bouyea opted for the single-dose vaccine.

“I just got my dose of Johnson & Johnson. It wasn’t too bad a little sting but that’s about it,” she said.

Vashri Badal had been waiting for three months to access the second dose of Sputnik V and was happy she could receive it.

“My experience was really good; the staff here were very pleasant and they worked very quickly, so that was a plus.”

Jennifer Clarke was one of many persons who walked into the vaccination site and walked out fully vaccinated with the Sputnik V, which is in high demand.

Many persons have been awaiting the second dose of Sputnik V which was delayed due to the spike in the Delta variant.

Last Monday, Guyana received 50,000 doses of the vaccine, meeting the needs of thousands of persons. The vaccination campaign continues in the coming week as Guyana works towards achieving herd immunity.

Persons desirous of taking their vaccines can visit the Ministry of Health’s online platforms for vaccination sites across the country. The Ministry of Education will publish the sites where adolescents could get their vaccines.

“I took the first dose Sputnik and I didn’t get no reaction from it and I thank God for that and I was just waiting till they free it up that you could come in as you like to, because when I went there, they told me it wasn’t the time, so I’m glad the Health Minister said anybody could get it and I get it and sit down and nothing ain’t happen, so I thank God for that,” Clarke said. (DPI)