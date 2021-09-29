$366M in development work for communities from Uitvlugt-Tuschen

–over 6,000 residents to benefit

OVER 6,000 residents who fall within the Uitvlugt-Tuschen Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) catchment area, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), are set to benefit from improved roads and other infrastructural developments, following the award of seven contracts valuing $366 million by the Ministry of Public Works to contractors.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, distributed the contracts on Tuesday, during a simple ceremony at the Uitvlugt-Tuschen NDC. Also present at the ceremony were Chairman of the NDC, Ramzan Ali, and Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Three, Inshan Ayube.

The contracts which were awarded to contractors, cater for the rehabilitation of several roads, including the Zeelugt Housing Scheme Main Access Road, the entrance to Boodhoo Scheme in Blankenburg, and a street in the Uitvlugt New Housing Scheme.

Also covered under the contracts are the rehabilitation of a farm to market road from Nameless to Bendorff in Parika and a loading facility at Namryck.

“This is a result of complaints made by residents when we were in opposition and when we came into government, especially in the Zeelugt area.

“These roads are in a very dilapidated state that are even worse than the roads in the interior. Taxis don’t go there, the people have to walk; when they walk, they are robbed in the process. We were on the ground three times with this NDC and we heard the complaints. That is why I came back to the NDC to sign the contracts. They lobbied for it, fight for it, pleaded for it and the PPP/C [People’s Progressive Party/Civic] answered that call and we provided it,” Minister Indar said.

He related that all of the contracts were awarded following a tender process where the lowest bidders were given the contract. The contracts run between three and six months.

The largest contract of the set caters for the rehabilitation of a section of the access road to the New Zeelugt Housing Scheme. Four contractors will be working on that road, with one contract having already been awarded prior to Tuesday’s ceremony.

Ali expressed gratitude to Minister Indar and the government for fulfilling their promise to bring betterment to the residents of the communities that will benefit.

He said that the new infrastructural works will bring a great ease to the residents, especially since the roadways have restricted them, in some cases, from accessing their houses.

Also making remarks at Tuesday’s ceremony was Regional Chairman Ayube, who also thanked the government for what he described as timely developments.

“Most of these contracts are a commitment by the President [Dr. Irfaan Ali] to the farmers and residents in the area. We are very happy to see that promises materialise. But it is no surprise because normally when the government makes a commitment that commitment is executed.

“The execution of this commitment is very timely because the farmers there said the facilities in those areas are very bad,” he related.

He added that the new works are on par with the overall pace of development currently ongoing in Region Three. Development in Region Three, as said by local authorities, is moving apace, in keeping with the policy of the government.