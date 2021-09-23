Former constabulary inspector dies in accident at Beterverwagting

A FORMER constabulary inspector attached to the New Amsterdam Town Council, Charles Roberts, lost his life after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into a parked trailer on the Railway Embankment Road at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara.

Reports are that the 59-year-old was driving motorcar PRR 1050 along the road when he reportedly lost control of his motorcar and crashed into the left side rear of a trailer bearing registration number THH 9834, which is attached to motor lorry GHH 9829.

At the time of the accident, the lorry and trailer were stationed on the grass parapet. As a result of the collision, Roberts received injuries about his body.

He was subsequently pulled from the wreckage in an unconscious state and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination, as investigations continue.