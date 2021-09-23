Region 6 Commander receives positive feedback during community outreach

-plans to target unregulated rum shops, narcotics dealers

WITH the aim of tackling social issues, residents of Crabwood Creek were recently engaged by Regional Commander, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan and his administration team, at the Crabwood Creek Sports Club Ground, Corentyne.

The visit came at the closing of a one-day community outreach, where several community members and other stakeholders were able to express their concerns as well as make recommendations to the region’s police head and Public Relations Officer, Stan Gouveia and his team from the Police Corporate Communications Unit.

Commander Ramlakhan began by stating that he had visited the area with the aim of tackling social ills.

He said that alcohol and other substance abuse were affecting the youths in the community and he challenged everyone gathered to freely share their experiences as well as express their challenges with a view to having recommendations for moving forward, as such would be pivotal to the success of modern day policing.

The superintendent also noted that unregulated liquor stores (rum shops), are proving conducive grounds for the narcotics trade, while domestic violence remains a ripple effect of the abuse of drugs and other substances.

“I don’t have to say this to my officers; they are here and I want to see action,” the commander noted before announcing that Deputy Commander, Superintendent Hemnauth Sawh, will spearhead an operation which will focus on removing narcotics hustlers and other idlers from the streets of Berbice.

Meanwhile, Gouveia who led the visiting team from the Police Corporate Communications Unit located at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, said, “You may see all these officers in uniform, but they are citizens first and police officers second.” He later highlighted the importance of building bridges for the benefit of the public as well as the police.

Gouveia’s short address allowed the commander time to prepare and present a hamper to a resident who had sought the assistance of the police earlier in the day.

To the woman’s surprise, the commander was able to mobilize and garner assistance, not long after her challenges were brought to his attention.

Commander Ramlakhan reiterated the need for all to be agents of change to bridge the gap, not just as police officers but as social workers and welfare officers.

He said that a brand new 4×4 vehicle has been assigned to the sub-division to assist with patrols, as well as responding to reports made in the area. The senior police officer posited that as public servants, “police must work and work beyond”.

Earlier in February, while at a public meeting at Number 52 Village, he announced that, through his Traffic Chief, Assistant Superintendent Raun Clarke, residents in Black Bush Polder will benefit from oral examinations in order to attain a driver’s licence.

Since its launch, that project has been highly praised and seen much success with critics and other senior officials asking for the same approach to be adopted in other areas within the region as well as in other divisions where it may be applicable.

It is because of these and other similar efforts that residents throughout the region continue to support the police.