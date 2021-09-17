School for Lusignan inmates

–female prison at New Amsterdam to be relocated, says Minister Benn

MINISTER of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, has announced a range of new projects that will transform several agencies within the security sector.

Addressing residents of Anna Regina, during a recent Cabinet outreach to Region Two, Minister Benn said the ministry will be rolling out a host of new initiatives that will see improvements across Guyana.

Included in the plans for development, is the construction of a facility that will be used as a school for inmates at the Lusignan prison. Minister Benn said the correctional facility which houses some 1,200 individuals, aims to reform inmates.

“We want to rehabilitate those persons; we want to intercept and mitigate issues. We have to make provisions in case things go bad, so that we deal with some people who need rehabilitation,” Benn said.

He said also that the female prison located in New Amsterdam, Berbice, will soon be relocated to the East Coast of Demerara.

(DPI)