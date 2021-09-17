News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
School for Lusignan inmates
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn
Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn

–female prison at New Amsterdam to be relocated, says Minister Benn

MINISTER of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, has announced a range of new projects that will transform several agencies within the security sector.
Addressing residents of Anna Regina, during a recent Cabinet outreach to Region Two, Minister Benn said the ministry will be rolling out a host of new initiatives that will see improvements across Guyana.

Included in the plans for development, is the construction of a facility that will be used as a school for inmates at the Lusignan prison. Minister Benn said the correctional facility which houses some 1,200 individuals, aims to reform inmates.

“We want to rehabilitate those persons; we want to intercept and mitigate issues. We have to make provisions in case things go bad, so that we deal with some people who need rehabilitation,” Benn said.

He said also that the female prison located in New Amsterdam, Berbice, will soon be relocated to the East Coast of Demerara.

(DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.