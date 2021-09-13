News Archives
Pomeroon Labourer dies in boat accident
Dead: Royle Sandy
A POMEROON family is mourning the death of a 22-year-old man who tragically lost his life after crashing a boat into a tree on Sunday, at Dredge Creek Upper Pomeroon.

Dead is Royle Sandy, also of Dredge Creek; the incident occurred at 12:30hrs Sunday at Dredge Creek. Reports reaching this newspaper indicated that the young man, reportedly, under the influence of alcohol, allegedly lost control and crashed into a tree with his small wooden boat.

The tree that the young man crashed into

The young man reportedly fell overboard during the collision. A farmer was fortunately not far behind when the incident occurred and immediately rendered assistance. He assisted the injured man into a boat and rushed him to Charity Oscar Joseph hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sandy received severe injuries about his body, especially to his face. The father, Allan Sandy, described him as a “very good son.”

