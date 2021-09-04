Improved water supply for 1,000 Moraikobai residents

–following commissioning of new water supply system

APPROXIMATELY 1,000 residents of Moraikobai village, Region Five, now have access to an improved water supply, following the commissioning of a new $5 million supply system on Friday.

The Moraikobai Water Supply System was commissioned by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, who had initially promised residents of the village better supply of water.

This new system was developed as a result of the rehabilitation of an existing well, installation of distribution mains and 50 new service connections to extend the water supply to new areas within the community.

Minister Rodrigues, while addressing residents of the community, during a simple commissioning ceremony, said that the government’s investments will contribute to increased economic activities.

This timely intervention follows five years of neglect which resulted in the community having a defective water system and severe shortages, the minister said.

In speaking about the work done by the ministry through the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Minister Rodrigues said that it was not necessary to drill a new well, since the current well had a depth of 700ft and could produce enough water for 2,000 people.

She noted that while there are 50 new connections, work was ongoing to install even more service connections.

Minister Rodrigues promised residents that GWI will continue to work to extend the network to ensure each house was catered for. Residents were assured that the system will be maintained to ensure a supply of quality water 24/7.

According to GWI Hinterland Engineer, Khemraj Persaud, the commissioning of the system signals the utility company’s fulfillment of its strategic plan and Sustainable Development Goal number six.

He informed residents that approximately 2,000 meters of pipelines were laid and over 30 leaks were repaired, resulting in a better service to Moraikobai.

In an effort to monitor and maintain the system, Persaud said three Community Service Officers were trained to monitor and regulate it. In addition, GWI will employ someone from the village to manage the overall operations.

Meanwhile, Moraikobai’s Toshao, Derrick John, expressed satisfaction with the work done and thanked GWI and the government for their interest in the community.