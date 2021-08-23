News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘Teen’ stabbed to death during drunken brawl in Soesdyke
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Dead: Roy Boston
Dead: Roy Boston

A NIGHT of drinking between family and friends, on Saturday, ended deadly when 18-year-old Roy Boston was stabbed at a shop in Swan Village on the Soesdyke Linden Highway. According to a police report, Boston, who was a labourer, was stabbed to his left side chest; he also sustained a cut on his right thumb after a scuffle ensued between him and a friend, who currently remains at large. Boston of Lot 5 Swan Village was taken to the Diamond Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 02:30hrs; his body now lies at the Memorial Gardens awaiting an autopsy. Police said the incident occurred at 22:15hrs during a heated argument.
“It is alleged that [Boston] pulled out a knife and dealt one of the males a stab to his left side waist and left side back. [Boston] then began to curse up everyone that was there and thereafter, he and the suspect had a scuffle,” the police reported. Police continue their search for the suspect.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.