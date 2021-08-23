‘Teen’ stabbed to death during drunken brawl in Soesdyke

A NIGHT of drinking between family and friends, on Saturday, ended deadly when 18-year-old Roy Boston was stabbed at a shop in Swan Village on the Soesdyke Linden Highway. According to a police report, Boston, who was a labourer, was stabbed to his left side chest; he also sustained a cut on his right thumb after a scuffle ensued between him and a friend, who currently remains at large. Boston of Lot 5 Swan Village was taken to the Diamond Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 02:30hrs; his body now lies at the Memorial Gardens awaiting an autopsy. Police said the incident occurred at 22:15hrs during a heated argument.

“It is alleged that [Boston] pulled out a knife and dealt one of the males a stab to his left side waist and left side back. [Boston] then began to curse up everyone that was there and thereafter, he and the suspect had a scuffle,” the police reported. Police continue their search for the suspect.