Reg.1 police to enforce COVID-19 vaccination card requirement on public transportation operators

MINIBUS operators, conductors and hire car drivers, at the Kumaka Waterfront, Market Area, Mabaruma, North West District, were, on Friday, told by ranks from the Mabaruma Police Station Traffic Department that they will be required to produce a COVID-19 vaccination card on request by a police officer.

Regional Commander, Superintendent Boodnarine Persaud, said during a meeting held with the public transportation providers. Other topics discussed included speeding, defensive driving, untidy drivers, and the soliciting of passengers at airports.

Further, he emphasised that “all drivers must produce a COVID-19 vaccination card on request by a police officer, hereafter 2021-09-03, as stipulated in the COVID-19 Emergency Measures No.2, sub-paragraph 2(a).”

Additionally, the commander and his administrative team also held a community outreach on COVID-19 sensitisation where business personnel and residents were reminded of the COVID-19 curfew of 22:30 hours to 04:00 hours.

The commander also urged residents to report any act of criminal activities or traffic lawlessness.

“Several questions, issues and concerns were raised, where the appropriate answers were given and appropriate actions will be taken. Among the issues raised were: the immigrants that are dwelling at the Amerindian Hostel and the boat landing at Kumaka Waterfront, which cause the business personnel to feel discomfort or unsafe,” the commander told this publication. Additionally, on Friday, Regional Chairman, Region one, Brentnol Ashley, donated one Samsung cellular phone to the Mabaruma Police Station to be used exclusively at the Operations Room for reporting purpose.

According to the Commander Persaud, the phone will be programmed to accept WhatsApp calls including the sharing of pictures and videos and audio recordings of evidentiary value. The commander thanked the regional chairman for his generosity in aiding the fight against crime and supporting preventative measures.