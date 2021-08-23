News Archives
Unidentified man found dead on Vreed-en-Hoop public road
THE police are seeking the identity of an East Indian man, whose body was discovered lying motionless at a bus stop on the Vreed-en-Hoop New Road, early Sunday morning. The body, which was clad in a brown short-sleeved jersey, long blue jeans and white sneakers, was discovered at approximately 07:30 hrs by police ranks, who visited the scene after receiving a report from an unknown caller.
The man’s body was examined and no marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts, a statement from the Guyana Police Force noted.
The man was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was officially pronounced dead and subsequently taken to the hospital’s mortuary where the body awaits identification and a post mortem examination.

Staff Reporter

