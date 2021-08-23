Boy, 13, robbed at gunpoint while walking home from lessons

POLICE are on the hunt for two bandits who robbed a 13-year-old boy at gunpoint at Westminster, Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, on Saturday afternoon.

According to a police report, the child was walking home from lessons at around 16:30hrs when he was accosted by the bandits on an XR motorcycle.

One of the men jumped off the motorcycle and pointed a black metal gun to the victim’s head and relieved him of an LG cell phone valued at $35,000 and $500 in cash.

They escaped and the police were summoned. A search for the suspects was futile. Police investigations are ongoing.