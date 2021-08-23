Three ‘teens’ injured in late night accidents

TWO teenagers are hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital after the motorcycle they were on was hit by a bus on Saturday night, on the New Amsterdam Main Road in Berbice.

In a separate accident on Saturday night, another youth was hospitalised after a car reportedly veered into the path of the motorcycle he was riding on the Tuschen Public Road on the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE).

The injured have been identified as 18-year-old Maroldo Marvin and 14-year-old Tony Crandon, both of North Road New Amsterdam, and 24-year-old Semaul Welcome of Tuschen, EBE.

According to a police report, the Berbice accident occurred at 22:00hrs when the motorcycle, CE 9855, being driven by Marvin, was hit by a silver minibus with dealer plates MP#1; Crandon was a pillion rider at the time.

Police said the minibus was reportedly speeding east on Pitt Street and turned North into the Main Road without stopping when it crashed into the motorcycle which was proceeding north along the western drive lane.

“As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist and the pillion rider were thrown off of the motorcycle and landed onto the road surface where they received injuries about their bodies.

They were picked up in a conscious condition by public-spirited citizens and placed in the said motor vehicle MP#1 which took them to New Amsterdam Public Hospital for medical attention and the said vehicle went away,” a police report noted.

The young men were admitted to the hospital with cuts and brusies about their bodies. The minibus was later located parked in a yard at Bristol Street, East Canje Berbice. However neither the owner nor the driver has been identified as yet; the police said investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Welcome, from the accident in Tuschen, is a patient at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) nursing a fractured hip and left foot, along with lacerations to his neck, chest, lip and stomach.

The accident occurred at 22:30hrs, and involved motorcar PMM 153, which was being driven by 23-year-old Joel Sugrim of Zeelugt North, EBE.

Police said Sugrim was driving west along the southern side of the road when he turned north into the path of Welcome’s motorcycle, CH5103, which was heading east on the northern carriageway.

Welcome was picked up in a conscious state by public-spirited citizens, placed into a car and initially taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital before being transferred to the WDRH.

Sugrim was placed into custody and tested negative for alcohol in his system.