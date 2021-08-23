News Archives
Wakenaam man is Digicel’s second ‘Summa Rush’ winner
Mahase Budram, the second Digicel Guyana customer to win one of the Toyota Rush Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) as part of the company’s massive “Summa Rush” promotion
THE second Digicel Guyana customer to drive off in one of the three Toyota Rush Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) up for grabs as part of the company’s massive “Summa Rush” promotion hung up the phone the first time he was contacted to be informed of his victory.

Mahase Budram from the island of Wakenaam, Region Three (Essequibo Islands – West Demerara) secured the second Toyota Rush following the second drawing of the promotion at MovieTowne Guyana on Saturday.

The heated promotion enables Digicel’s prepaid customers to have a chance of driving off with one of the three brand new SUVs, once they top up with $1,000 or more (scratch cards or electronically), to collect the letters to spell the word R-U-S-H.

The three Toyota Rush SUVs on display at MovieTowne Guyana during the first drawing of the “Summa Rush” promotion

Once the top-up is successful, the customer will receive a text message with an electronic letter; customers can keep track of their letters collected by texting ‘SUMMA’ to short code 1441.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle after the drawing, Budram explained that he did not pay any mind to the promotion even though he was aware of it and had no idea he was a winner until he was contacted by Digicel.

When he was contacted by the Digicel representative recently and informed he collected all the letters to spell the word ‘RUSH’, Budram instinctively hung up the phone as he thought it was a telemarketer or a scam.

He was contacted for a second time and was then clearly told that he qualified for the promotion and his name will be part of the drawing.

Even though a customer might receive the four letters required to spell ‘RUSH’, he/she is only qualified to win a prize but not exactly the SUV; a customer only wins the SUV when his/her name is drawn from the cylinder.

There are three qualifying periods for the promotion: July 16 – August 5; August 6 – August 19; and August 20 – September 2.

A top up of $1,000 will constitute one entry and the customer will receive a letter; if the customer tops up $5,000 all at once he/she will still receive one letter, but if he/she tops up $1,000 five times, he/she will receive five letters.

Staff Reporter

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

